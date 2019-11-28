Next-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza Could Look Like This – Rendering

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza could draw heavy styling influence from the bigger Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Vitara Brezza in the domestic market in early 2016 and it quickly rose to fame by beating the then benchmark Ford EcoSport. The sub-four-metre SUV is sold with a single diesel engine as the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 four-cylinder diesel sourced from Fiat kicks out 90 PS and 200 Nm. It is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

The Vitara Brezza will soon get a BSVI compliant petrol engine and it will be accompanied by a facelift. The existing 1.3-litre diesel won’t be upgraded to meet the stringent emission norms coming into effect from April 2020 and it could put the SUV under trouble against competitors like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 having an expansive range.

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Maruti Suzuki could be developing a mid-size SUV based on Vitara Brezza’s Global C platform alongside Toyota. Further speculations indicate that the next generation Vitara Brezza will be subjected to a revamped strategy, which will see the model is offered in two different versions – one pertaining to Arena and the other at Nexa dealerships.

Since Maruti Suzuki will be supplying the Vitara Brezza to Toyota for it to be rebadged, the SUV, at some point, will be sold across three showrooms. The next-gen Vitara Brezza will be manufactured at TKM’s production facility in Karnataka and its market launch is believed to be around 2021.

Here we have rendered the forthcoming Vitara Brezza taking design influence from the globally popular Vitara mid-size SUV. The front fascia adorns angular horizontal chrome grille slats, sharper headlamps, sportier LED DRLs, newly design fog lamp cluster, more prominent front bumper, machined alloy wheels, blackened pillars, aggressive character lines, black wing mirrors with integrated turn signals, wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps, etc.

The Vitara Brezza could see a major overhaul in its next avatar mainly inside the cabin, in response to the technologically advanced rivals like Hyundai Venue. Expect a larger SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple car play and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and so on to be part of the package.

*Rendering made on Toyota Raize SUV