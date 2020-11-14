Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio will more likely launch in early 2021 and it appears to be based on the Heartect K platform

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is certainly working on bringing the next generation Celerio into the domestic market and the camouflaged test mules have been spotted testing over the years. We do expect the upcoming hatchback to be introduced sometime in the early parts of next year, in an affordable price range not too different from the existing model.

Codenamed YNC, the second generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio will replace the model that has been in the business for more than six years with good success rate. The latest set of spy images caught on camera reveals some of the design changes we need to known about the model as the prototypes are nearing the production ready stage.

The Celerio has been responsible for expanding the largest carmaker in the country’s reach of the AMT transmission, as it will be interesting to see what the forthcoming hatch has in store. Firstly, the Celerio appears to have grown in size as the dimensional changes are evident and the possible increase in wheelbase could make the cabin roomier.

Moreover, the interior will be more premium with the addition of new features such as a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel and so on. On the outside, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a sculpted tailgate, rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps with clean lens indicators, and redesigned rear bumper.

Other styling changes include pull-type door handles, a set of new wheels, roof mounted spoiler, raked rear windshield, taller pillars enabling a larger greenhouse, turn indicators above the front fenders and revisions to headlamps, front bumper and grille. Based on the Heartect K platform, it will more likely continue to be powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine.

It currently produces a maximum power output of 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Since Maruti Suzuki is banking big on the S-CNG variants, the upcoming Celerio could get a similar treatment as well with good fuel-economical characteristics.