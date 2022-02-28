Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Alto Likely To Be Based On Heartect Platform

Maruti Suzuki Alto will undergo a generation change soon, and the next-gen model is expected to be underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki has a plethora of new launches lined up for the Indian car market. One of these forthcoming vehicles is the next-generation Alto, which is currently being road-tested by the Indo-Japanese carmaker. The test models seem to have slightly larger dimensions than the current Alto, although all prototypes spotted so far had full-body disguise, making it harder to properly judge it.

Despite the disguise, it surely seems like the next-gen Alto will have a more aggressive design than the existing model. Spy pictures show sharp-looking headlamps, a large front grille, and bulbous taillights. The side profile of the car is curvy yet simplistic, and we can see small steel wheels here, similar to the current model.

Maruti Suzuki will likely utilise the Heartect platform for the new-gen Alto. It should be noted that the new Celerio, which was launched a few months ago, also switched over to the Heartect platform. This architecture is also employed by other Maruti cars, like Wagon-R, Swift, and Baleno. The interior of the next-gen Alto is a complete mystery at this point.

As per speculation, the next-gen Maruti Alto will get a new dashboard and a restyled instrument cluster. The bigger size should help liberate a little more space in the cabin. We might see a few additions to the features and equipment list as well, which should make the Alto a little more premium following the update.

The powertrain is expected to be the same 796cc, naturally aspirated, inline-3 engine as the current model. This engine generates a peak power of 48 PS and a maximum torque of 69 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The S-CNG option will likely continue to be available as well.

Maruti Suzuki Alto is currently priced from Rs. 3.25 lakh to Rs. 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The next-gen version will be a little more expensive, but not by much, as affordability is the vehicle’s biggest strength. Upon launch, the new-gen Alto will continue to rival the likes of Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO, and even its sibling, Maruti S-Presso.