Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 To Be Launched This Year – 5 Things To Know

The Alto 800 is currently Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable offering in the Indian market, and the company is in the works of introducing a new-gen model for the hatch

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has not only been of the best-selling hatchbacks, but also one of the top-selling cars in the entire Indian market for quite some time now. The popularity of the 800 cc car shows no slowing down. However, with the rising competition, Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring in a new-gen model for the entry-level hatch in order to further stretch its dominance in the country.

While the Japanese carmaker is yet to officially confirm the news, we have put together a list of 5 things that you should know about the upcoming next-gen Alto ahead of the revelation, take a look –

Platform & Design

The new-gen Alto is expected to be built on the same light-weight Heartect K platform which underpins the S-Presso. However, unlike the current low-slung Alto 800, the new-gen is expected to be styled more like a crossover with a slightly higher ride height. The new-gen Alto has also been spied on test a couple of times, revealing that the hatchback will grow in size, while the overall silhouette will remain similar to the outgoing model.

Powertrain

The new-gen Alto is expected to be plonked with the same 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is available with the current-gen version of the hatch. This engine puts out 48 PS of maximum power along with 69 Nm of peak torque. While the Alto 800 comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, we expect Maruti Suzuki to offer the next-gen hatch with an optional automatic gearbox, which will help the car attract even more buyers.

Features

Considering the fact that the Alto is an entry-level car, the current-gen version is pretty bare bones as far as features are concerned. However, with the rivals now offering a host of goodies with their entry-level cars, Maruti Suzuki certainly does not want to be left behind.

The top-end variant of the next-gen Alto is expected to be offered with features like the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, power windows, LED DRLs, wheel caps, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors etc.

Expected Launch

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Alto 800’s successor in the Indian market by late 2022. However, as mentioned earlier, a definite launch timeline of the car is yet to be revealed.

Price & Rivals

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto will likely be priced from Rs 3.8 – 4.2 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and will retain its rivalry with the Renault Kwid, as well as the Datsun redi-GO.