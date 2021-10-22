Next-Gen Maruti Celerio To Launch During Third Week Of November

Maruti Celerio is set to undergo a generation change next month, and the manufacturer has set out media invites for the new-gen model

Maruti Suzuki has been working on the next-gen Celerio for quite some time now. The vehicle has been spotted multiple times on Indian roads, and its undisguised pictures have also been floating around the internet, giving us a clear look at the exterior design of the upcoming hatchback. Maruti recently sent a media invite for the new-gen Celerio, thus hinting at an imminent launch.

We reached out to our dealer sources for inquiries, and they gave us a tentative launch date – the third week of November. Select Maruti Arena dealerships have already commenced unofficial bookings for the hatchback. The exterior styling of the new-gen Celerio will see major changes, as revealed in undisguised spy pictures.

The next-gen model seems to be boxier than the current Celerio, with a flatter bonnet, new headlamps, and an updated front grille and bumper. At the rear, we’ll get a new pair of taillamps, a redesigned bumper, and a repositioned high-mount stop lamp. The door handles will also have a different design, and the alloy wheels will be new as well.

The interior design of the Celerio is expected to undergo major changes as well. The dashboard design will be completely different, and we expect the manufacturer to offer some additional equipment as well. The upholstery will likely be different as well, and perhaps there might be small gains in terms of interior space in the car.

As per speculations, the vehicle will be underpinned by an updated version of the Heartect platform. There will likely be two engine options on offer – 1.0L petrol unit (68 PS/90 Nm) and 1.2L petrol unit (83 PS/113 Nm) – and transmission choices on both will consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

The current-gen Maruti Celerio is priced from Rs. 4.65 lakh to Rs. 6.0 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the next-gen model to be priced at a slight premium over this. Following the update, the Celerio will continue to rival the likes of Tata Punch, Hyundai Santro, and its own siblings, Maruti Wagon-R and S-Presso.