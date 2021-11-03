Next-Gen Maruti Celerio Spotted In Multiple Colours Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki claims that the new-gen Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India upon launch, thanks to VVT and idle start-stop tech

Maruti Suzuki will launch the second-generation Celerio in the Indian market this month. The updated hatchback has already started arriving at dealerships across the country, and bookings are open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Thanks to IG user gyaan_auto, we have clear pictures of the new Celerio, that too in three distinct exterior colours – Blue, Red, and Grey.

Regular readers would already be familiar with the blue and red paint options, as they were seen on production-ready models during TVC shoots earlier this year. The next-gen Maruti Celerio will also get a white colour option, which was spotted recently. The exterior design of the new model is completely different compared to the outgoing version.

At the front, the new-gen Celerio gets rounded headlamps, a new front grille, and a restyled bumper. At the sides, we see new door handles and a different design for the alloy wheels. The rear section features a new set of taillights, along with a new bumper and a restyled tailgate. The silhouette of the vehicle has been completely changed in the new-gen version.

The interior of the vehicle has also been updated; the dashboard, centre console, and even the gear selector for AMT variants have been redesigned, and the upholstery is new as well. There are plenty of features on offer, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), keyless entry, power-adjustable ORVMs, a multi-function steering wheel, etc. Suzuki Connect will continue to be offered as an option.

As per speculations, the next-gen Maruti Celerio will be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre petrol unit and a 1.2-litre petrol unit. The manufacturer has confirmed that the new Celerio will get dual-jet VVT engine(s) with idle start/stop tech, claiming that it will be the “most fuel-efficient petrol car in India”. Transmission choices will likely include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. A CNG powertrain could also be introduced in the future.

Maruti Celerio is currently priced from Rs. 4.65 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the upcoming new-generation version is expected to be priced at a small premium over this. Its chief rivals in the Indian car market will continue to be Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and even its own siblings, Maruti Wagon-R and S-Presso.