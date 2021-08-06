Next-gen Maruti Celerio Spotted During Final Testing Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the new-generation Celerio in our market very soon, and the car is now in the final stages of testing

The next-generation Maruti Celerio is expected to finally launch in India next month. The updated hatchback was previously slated to be introduced earlier this year, but those plans were delayed a few times. Multiple spy pictures of the upcoming new-gen Celerio have been floating around the internet, and recently, we spotted the production-spec model on a road test.

This particular test model was wrapped in full-body camouflage, hiding the exterior design details. However, thanks to previous spy shots of undisguised models, we are already familiar with its design. At the front, the next-gen Celerio will get a sleek grille, with a chrome strip running horizontally across. We also see rounded triangular headlamps, and the front bumper will feature a wide airdam with foglamps at the ends.

At the sides, we see new door handles, along with different alloy wheels. The side profile of the next-gen model is also different compared to the current Celerio, and looks more conventional. At the rear, the new hatchback will feature a redesigned pair of taillights, along with a new bumper. The position of the high-mounted stop lamp has also been changed, from the faux roof spoiler to inside the tailgate.

The interior of the vehicle is also expected to feature major changes. The dashboard and centre console will likely be redesigned, and the upholstery will be different as well. The next-gen Maruti Celerio is expected to offer features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), keyless entry, push-button start/stop, all power windows, electrically-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), etc.

As for the powertrain options, the upcoming new-generation Celerio is expected to be available with two engine options. The first one will be a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol unit, capable of developing a peak power of 68 PS and a maximum torque of 90 Nm. The second one will be a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol unit, which belts out 83 PS and 113 Nm.

Transmission choices would consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. A CNG version is also expected to be offered, but we’re not sure if it would be available since launch or added to the range later. The price of the next-generation Maruti Celerio is expected to range between Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).