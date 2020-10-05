Next-Gen Maruti Celerio Spied On Test Again – Video

The next generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio has bigger dimensions, a redesigned exterior and interior; based on Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is certainly working on the second generation Celerio and we have already showed you spy pictures of the test mule wearing the full-black wrap the brand uses for its prototypes. Internally called the YNC, the new spy shot caught on camera further reiterates that it would be a bigger model than the existing version.

Thus, the next generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio could be pitched firmly against the Renault Kwid and the Tata Tiago. The rear of the prototype appears to show the close-to-production LED tail lamps arranged in a horizontal fashion with clear lens turn indicators and the redesigned unit is slightly higher set.

Moreover, the boot looks stubbier and the revised bumper has reflectors on either end. The rear windshield may also be more raked and the wideness of the upcoming Celerio goes on to indicate the possible increase in width and roof-integrated spoiler. The largest carmaker in the country has given a sloping roofline that stands in line with the bigger proportions.

The intentions of transitioning the Celerio from a no-frills hatchback to a more premium model with a mini SUV-ish silhouette and a larger greenhouse could also be clearly seen. Just as the rear, the front of the second-gen Celerio is subjected to major updates as new grille, headlamps and bumper cannot be ruled out.

Expect the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to go on sale sometime early next year and it will be based on the fifth-generation Heartect architecture as the S-Presso and is extensively used by the Indo-Japanese manufacturer in recent years. Since the Celerio has volume appeal, both petrol and S-CNG versions will more likely be on offer.

Currently, the 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine develops 67 bhp and 90 Nm torque and we reckon it to be retained. It is connected to either a five-speed manual as standard or an optional five-speed AMT transmission. The interior will also be thoroughly updated with top-end trims featuring a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.