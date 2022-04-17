Next-gen Maruti Alto To Set New Benchmark In The Entry-Level Space

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2023 with a slew of changes inside and out

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been on a launch spree lately and it has a number of new models waiting in the pipeline including the next generation Alto. Over the last few months, MSIL introduced the second-gen Celerio, heavily updated Baleno, MY2022 WagonR and others while the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 will be launched this month.

They will be followed by the all-new Brezza around June 2022 while the midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Toyota, based on the DNGA platform, is said to be introduced later this year. As Maruti Suzuki has been testing the next-gen Alto for several months already, we do expect it to launch towards the end of this calendar year or in early 2023.

The Alto holds the record for being the best-selling passenger car in the country on a consistent basis this millennium and it laid the foundation for a slew of entry-level cars from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer and most of them have been successful over the years. The next-gen Alto will be a major overhaul for the small hatchback inside and out.

With an assortment of changes, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to raise the bar up higher and set new standards in the volume-based entry-level segment. It will more likely be based on the lightweight Heartect architecture as the latest WagonR and Celerio and spy pictures indicate that it will have bigger proportions than the outgoing model.

Larger dimensions meant that the next-gen Alto will offer a roomier cabin for the occupants. As for the exterior, it will boast a redesigned front grille, new headlamps and tail lamps, updated bumpers at the front and rear, a set of newly designed wheels, a wider central air intake and so on. Just like the exterior, the cabin will be subjected to notable changes.

It is expected to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the top-spec variants, an updated steering wheel and instrument cluster and perhaps the use of better quality surface materials. Under the bonnet, the upcoming Alto is not expected to get any major changes but don’t be surprised if the powertrain is tuned for even better mileage.

Currently, the 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine is hooked with either a five-speed manual or an AMT. The chances of the new 1.0-litre K10C three-cylinder DualJet petrol engine that debuted in the Celerio to be used in the next-gen Alto are high.