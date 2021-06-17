Next-Gen Maruti Alto Launch Postponed Further To Mid-2022 – Report

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly pushed back the launch of the next-generation Alto to around the middle of the next year

As per a recent report, Maruti Suzuki has delayed the launch of the next-generation Alto to mid-2022. Previously, the hatchback was expected to launch in the second half of this year, and test models have been spotted multiple times in near-production form. However, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has now reportedly postponed the updated hatchback’s arrival.

The exact reason for the delay is not known, however, we can take a few guesses. The current market situation is not too great, and the manufacturer may have decided to be more cautious with its launch plan. It should be noted that the Maruti Alto hatchback is one of the best-selling vehicles in the Indian car market.

The new-gen Alto (codenamed Y0M) is expected to be built on the manufacturer’s Heartect platform, which also underpins other Maruti cars like the Wagon-R, Swift, Baleno, etc. The new model will likely be slightly larger in dimensions, which would help liberate more space inside the car. The design will be updated as well, with a restyled front fascia, new taillights, etc., but the overall styling will retain familiarity with the current Alto.

The new-generation model will continue to offer features like a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, central locking system, child safety locks, high-speed alert, seatbelt reminder etc.

Currently, Maruti Alto is powered by a 796cc, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which is capable of producing 48 PS of peak power and 69 Nm of maximum torque. A CNG option is available as well on the car. There is a single transmission option on offer – a 5-speed manual gearbox. The next-gen model will likely retain the existing powerplant, while adding a 5-speed AMT option.

The current-gen Alto is priced from Rs. 2.99 lakh to Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market include Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO, and its own sibling, Maruti S-Presso. The next-gen model will likely be priced slightly higher, but not by much, as affordability is one of the biggest strengths of the Alto.