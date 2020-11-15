Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Will Get Tesla-Like Pop-Out Door Handles

Apart from the flush-mounted door handles, 2021 Mahindra Thar will also get a lot of new equipment and features

The next-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to launch in the Indian market by the second quarter of 2021. Test mules of the new model have been spied numerous times, showing various details about the upcoming SUV. One detail that’s extremely interesting is the design of the door handles. While the current-gen model has a vertically-oriented door handles, the new one will have flush-mounted ones.

Flush-mounted (or pop-out) door handle design is usually seen on expensive luxury cars, like Tesla or Aston Martin. It’s quite intriguing that Mahindra has chosen to offer that. Perhaps the homegrown UV maker is planning to market the XUV500 as a more premium offering compared to its rivals. As per the spy shots seen recently, this certainly seems true.

The interior of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is significantly more upmarket than the current one. It will offer a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment screen, both seated in a shared housing. The design seems to be inspired by the Mercedes-Benz models, like the S-Class, E-Class, and even the recently-launched EQC.

Although the details are still under wraps, we speculate that both the screens (instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen) will be 10.25 inches in size. However, we’ll have to wait for the official reveal to confirm that. Other than that, the cabin will be redesigned completely, and the seat upholstery will be more upmarket as well.

On the technology front, the SUV will get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems; There will be a few segment-first safety features on offer here, like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, etc. We also expect radar-based Adaptive cruise control to be available.

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to get two engine options – a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol and a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel. These powerplants are the same ones that are offered on the second-generation Thar, but will be tuned for better power and torque figures. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will be available in a front-wheel-drive format as standard, and top-trims might get an all-wheel-drive option as well.