Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With LED DRLs & LED Headlamps

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 will go on sale early next year and it will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce the second generation XUV500 in the early parts of next year and standing in line, the test prototypes have evolved carrying production ready parts. The set of images showed here shows the frontal changes the premium SUV will have upon its arrival, as Mahindra has given a comprehensive update in terms of design.

Up front, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 gets a sharper grille section with six vertical slats and the headlamp cluster is redesigned to accommodate LED headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights forming a C pattern. The bonnet structure is also new and it appears to have sporty creases and character lines to further enhance the exterior of the upcoming SUV.

The restyled front bumper has wider central air inlet and the fog lamps as well as the housing are hidden under wraps. Elsewhere, you could also see newly designed alloy wheels, a prominent kick at the rear, flush-fitting door handles that pop out, larger greenhouse with bigger rear quarter glass area, new set of LED tail lamps, revamped bumper and new tailgate among other updates.



When the XUV500 entered the domestic market, it had many segment-first features and was well ahead of its time. The monocoque SUV, in its next generation, is based on a brand new platform and thus proportional increments will be there to enhance the interior room. The interior is a major overhaul as the layered dashboard, appealing centre console, bucket seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, etc will be new.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will also boast electronic parking brake, electric sunroof, large front centre armrest, chromed AC vents, dual-tone theme, twin display, radar assisted Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with possible features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, frontal collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and so on.



As for the performance, the forthcoming XUV500 will use a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine that debuted in the Thar in a higher state of tune. The former is expected to produce 180 horsepower while the latter could develop around 190 hp. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be on offer with AWD in the top-end variants.

