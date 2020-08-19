Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again; Launch In Early 2021

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will launch early next year and it will have exterior and interior upgrades with addition of new features and technologies

Mahindra and Mahindra has been working on a range of new products, including the all-new Scorpio and the second generation XUV500 while the new-gen Thar was recently unveiled. Among these, the Thar will launch on October 2, while the all-new Scorpio and the XUV500 are arriving next year mostly in the opening half.

The carmaker is expected to be ready with the second generation Mahindra XUV500 in early 2021, and has been spotted testing with heavy camouflage again. The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 is internally codenamed W601 and it looks like the SUV is currently in its initial stages of testing still and it indicates that the launch could be a little far away.

However, a six-slated front grille can be made out on careful observation in recent times. The new model will be based on a more modern monocoque chassis and the spy media that we have seen so far shows that the new model would retain the current model’s robust stance and bold design elements such as a kink on the beltline.

As has been the case with Mahindra vehicles since the introduction of the Marazzo, the new-gen XUV500 will be developed in cooperation with the company’s North American Technical Centre in Troy, Michigan, US along, while many design inputs will be provided by renowned Italian design house Pininfarina. Dimensionally, the new-gen SUV will be bigger, which should lead to a roomier cabin.

It will even spawn out a C-SUV that will be sold by Ford India as both will have several commonalities. While the engines and the platform will be shared between the two models, both of them will have a distinct styling. The SUVs will likely even have different driving dynamics due to variations in their tuning.

Prices of the all-new Mahindra XUV500 could start at Rs 14 lakh and go all the way to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine kicking out around 190 hp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. As is the case with the current model, the new SUV will offer an optional AWD.