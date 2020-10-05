Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spied With Production Ready Headlamps

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have a revamped exterior and an upgraded cabin; likely be based on a new monocoque architecture

With the new generation Thar making waves at a competitive price range starting at Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra has often been spotted testing the all-new XUV500 ahead of its launch next year. The Mumbai-headquartered brand also has the second-gen Scorpio and XUV300 based EV in the pipeline, supposedly for 2021.

In recent spy shots, the test mules of the XUV500 could be seen evolving and a latest image posted by us here, has the prototype wearing production-spec headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights in two-tier fashion as opposed to the dummy unit and it looks to be of the top-spec trim.

The sharper headlamp cluster compared to the existing model aligns well with the overall frontal changes as Mahindra has taken an evolutionary approach. The front end features six vertical slats bounded by a U-shaped thick element and the Mahindra badge sits in the middle. The design elements can be related to each other in a cohesive manner adding more upmarket appeal to the SUV.

Other highlights include redesigned bumper and fog lamps, clamshell bonnet structure, updated air intake design and raked windshield. The prototype also indicates the presence of rear view mirrors integrated turn signals, a prominent kink in the rear door, flush-type door handles, roof-integrated rear spoiler, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The rear comes with redesigned LED tail lamps and updated tailgate structure along with a new bumper. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will make way for a Ford C-SUV and it gets a thoroughly upgraded dual-tone cabin. From the test mules, we can tell that it will have new bucket seats, black seat upholstery, new dashboard and centre console.

With less use of physical buttons, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new flat-bottom steering wheel and instrument cluster, redesigned AC vents and new climate control buttons, the interior is more upscale than in the existing model. It will be powered by the 180 hp 2.2-litre diesel and the new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol likely producing around 190 hp and 380 Nm. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic will be in the offing.