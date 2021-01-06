Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spied With Panoramic Sunroof

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will also feature connected car tech, autonomous driver assistance, and more such premium equipment

Mahindra & Mahindra first launched the XUV500 back in 2011 in the Indian market. It was the first monocoque SUV by the brand, and due to its powerful engines and brilliant space, it gained a lot of popularity among buyers. Now, after almost a decade, the SUV is set to receive a generation change. The updated vehicle has been spied multiple times now, and is expected to launch during the first quarter of this year.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will get a lot of new features compared to the outgoing model. In a new spy picture, the panoramic sunroof is clearly visible. The outgoing model only had a sunroof for the front row, and the new one certainly feels much more premium. Other than that, the new-gen XUV500 will feature plenty of other premium features as well.

The biggest change will be the dual-screen dashboard design; the new-gen XUV500 will get a large TFT display for the instrument cluster, and a conjoined touchscreen infotainment system. We’ll see Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity here, along with connected car technology. The vehicle will also offer wireless smartphone charging, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

The new model will also feature autonomous driver assistance features, like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and parking assist. As for the exterior design, it will be an evolution of the current model’s styling, with a slight increase in dimensions. The new Mahindra logo is also expected to debut on the new-gen XUV500.

The powertrain options of the next-generation XUV500 will be the same as the new Mahindra Thar – a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol motor and a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel mill – but tuned to develop a higher power output than the Thar. Transmission options will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The second-generation Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be priced from Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Upon launch, it will continue to rival the likes of MG Hector Plus, and will also compete against the upcoming Tata Gravitas and Hyundai Alcazar (7-seater Creta).

