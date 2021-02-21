Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Mid Variant Spotted Testing In India

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 comes with a host of exterior and interior changes and it will likely feature a new petrol powertrain

Mahindra & Mahindra had long been expected to launch the second-generation XUV500 around April this year but recent reports indicate that the introduction of the SUV could be postponed due to the lack of semiconductor supply. Nevertheless, the test mules of the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 have regularly been spotted running trials across different parts of the country.

The latest set of spy images shows the mid-spec variant of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500. The camouflaged prototype does indicate the existence of a redesigned front grille with vertical slats surrounded by a U-shaped chrome element along with sharper headlamps, restyled bonnet and a new fog lamp housing with wide central air inlets. The top-end variants will feature LED Daytime Running Lights.

The rear end comprises a set of new wraparound LED taillamps, restyled tailgate and bumper, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and high mounted stop lamp. The peeled-out camo shows the red body paint of the test mule. The XUV500 has been around for a long time and it had many firsts when it was first introduced years ago including it being the first monocoque SUV from the brand.

With increasing competition and the ever-changing needs of the customers, Mahindra is certainly responding with the new-gen XUV500 and is based on a new platform with larger dimensions. Besides the redesigned exterior, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will offer a thoroughly overhauled interior with a new dashboard, centre console, steering wheel and other premium bits.

Less use of physical buttons meant that most of the functions will be concentrated on the large touchscreen infotainment sat in the middle. It looks to be a 10-inch unit while another bigger digital screen for instrumentation ensures an upmarket vibe. It will also boast advanced in-car connectivity-based features and radar-based safety technologies.

As for the performance, the uprated version of the 2.0-litre petrol engine debuted in the Thar is expected to develop around 190 hp and 380 Nm in the forthcoming XUV500. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel will continue to be employed, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be offered in the top-spec variants.