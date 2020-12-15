Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Imagined Based On Spy Shots

The new-gen version of the XUV500 will be the next big Mahindra launch, and the updated SUV is expected to debut sometime around mid-2021

The Mahindra XUV500 is finally set to receive a generational update, and the next-gen version of the SUV is currently one of the most highly anticipated cars in India. What we do know so far is that the update will bring in a lot of changes to the table including a design overhaul as well as a whole lot of additional features over the current-gen model.

While the new-gen version of the three-row SUV is set to be to debut early next year, the 2021 XUV500 has continually been spied since the end of last year. So far, the car has always been snapped almost fully covered in camouflage, just revealing a few minor details about its design.

However, Shoeb R Kalania – IAB’s in-house digital artist, is one imaginative person, and has created a rendering of what the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 could end up looking like, based on the details revealed in spy shots. Well, it isn’t hard to ignore the rendered car’s resemblance to the previous-gen model.

That being said, it comes equipped with a drop-down LED DRL lighting theme, just like the one seen on the XUV300. However, the one on the XUV500 is expected to be a C-shaped unit. The car a larger radiator grille with Mahindra’s signature seven-slatted design, which is flanked by full LED headlamps.

Moving to the sides, the profile looks similar to the current-gen model as well. However, the wheel arches aren’t as flared as the current-gen XUV500. Spy shots have revealed that the new-gen model of the car will be equipped with flush-fitting door handles, hence, can also be seen here.

Chunks of body cladding is also expected to be equipped all around the SUV, to make it look more rugged. The next-gen XUV500 will obviously get all-new alloy wheels, and the one seen on this rendered car are five-spoke diamond-cut units. While the rear-end hasn’t been rendered, we expect it to be completely redesigned over the current-gen model.