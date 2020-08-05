Next-Gen Mahindra Thar’s Official Teaser Released, Debut On 15th August

The second-generation Mahindra Thar will finally have its official debut on 15 August 2020, on India’s 74th Independence Day

Mahindra Thar is one of the most anticipated vehicle launches of this year, and with just ten days remaining for the official event Mahindra has released a teaser video for the new Thar. The SUV isn’t showcased in the video, which is sad, but it does manage to excite the enthusiast within us.

The upcoming Mahindra Thar will be a significant upgrade over the previous model, in terms of comfort, driveability, practicality, and even off-road characteristics. According to the company, the new Thar will be a “quantum leap in terms of technology, comfort and safety features”. While there will be a few key changes to the exterior design, it will be the interior that will undergo the biggest changes.

The new-generation Mahindra Thar will now offer a touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other than that, it will also come with a multi-function steering wheel, MID in the instrument console, and electrically-operated ORVMs. Rear passengers will now get forward-facing seats, rather than the inward-facing benches of the outgoing model.

In terms of the exterior design, the Thar will continue to be a retro-themed SUV, with round headlamps, a huge front grille, pronounced wheel-arches that flow into the front bumper, and a tail-mounted spare wheel. The front windscreen will have a steep rake, while the doors and the tail-section will be completely vertical, giving this vehicle an extremely boxy look.

There will be plenty of modern touches to the design though, like the LED taillights and beautiful-looking blacked-out Alloy Wheels. Mahindra is expected to launch the new Thar in soft-top and hard-top variants, and we expect the company to also offer a plethora of official accessories as well, consisting of visual as well as mechanical upgrades for the car.

Speaking of choices, the Thar is also expected to offer multiple engine options. We expect the 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engine, capable of producing 140 PS and 320 Nm of maximum power and peak torque, respectively, to be available here. Other than that, there will be a new ‘mStallion’ petrol engine, either the 1.5-litre unit or the 2.0-litre unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.