Next-Gen Mahindra Thar & XUV500 Launch Delayed – New Timeline Details

Mahindra is preparing a slew of new launches including the next-generation Thar, Scorpio, XUV500 and the electric version of XUV300

It is no secret that Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a quartet of launches as the next generation Thar, Scorpio, XUV500 and the eXUV300 are in the pipeline alongside a host of other products. The second-generation Thar was expected to launch later this year before the arrival of other models with the electrified XUV300 in the second half of next year.

However, according to a recent report emerged on the internet, the launch of the Thar and XUV500 will be delayed by two to three months. Citing the global health crisis, the vehicles will reportedly be rolled out of the production lines in the third and final quarter of the existing financial year. Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Auto Division told ETAuto that the supply constraints would take the next month and a half to get back to normality.

He said: “We are struggling to manage supplies to ramp up capacity to meet the strong anticipated demand” mainly from the rural markets and the footfall at the showrooms has reached 40 per cent and the enquiries at almost 75 per cent comparative to the regular times before the last three or four months. He expects the rural scenes and vehicle subscription options to drive sales over the next four months.

Narra further commented that “significant” amount of reservations came from the digital platforms in both rural and urban markets, as the festive season could prove to enable a robust demand for the homegrown UV specialist. He expects the demand for MPVs and SUVs to increase as part of maintaining social distancing in a chauffeur driver society.

To smoothen out the business operations, Mahindra will localise the components imported from China and it will take three to six months to reduce the dependency on imports. The Scorpio was said to be introduced in the second quarter of next calendar year and the second generation XUV500 in early 2021. It looks like the launch timeline of the upcoming Thar will be moved with probably less impact on the other two.

All the three models play a big hand in driving sales for the brand and they will come with comprehensive changes mechanically, design-wise and on the inside as well.