Next-Gen Mahindra Thar India Launch Delayed To October – Report

The second generation Mahindra Thar will be offered in multiple seating configurations and will likely be powered by new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce a handful of new products in the domestic market. The second generation versions of the Thar, XUV500 and Scorpio are definitely in the pipeline as they all have been spotted running trials on public roads over the last year or so. The all-new Thar will be the first to arrive and it will be followed by the next-gen XUV500 and Scorpio.

The new XUV500 will come on-board early next year and the Scorpio will follow suite in the second quarter of 2021 before the all-electric XUV300 that will act as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV. The Thar has been around for nearly a decade and it does have a cult following for its off-roading capabilities across the country and the upcoming model will be looking to build on its success.

Over the last ten years, the Thar has not undergone any substantial upgrades and thus the second-gen model holds plenty of significance and its launch will reportedly happen only in October. It will be based on an updated architecture and judging by the spy shots, it will have bigger proportions as well. Mahindra appears to launch the next-gen Thar in multiple seating configurations along with hard and soft-top roof options.

The signature upright front fascia of the off-roader will be retained as the design changes are only minimal and we would not complain over it. The sturdy pillars and muscular styling approach will stay put as they follow an evolutionary philosophy to design. Some of the likely features are side opening large rectangular windows and non-adjustable headrests.

But, the biggest overhaul can be seen inside the cabin. The 2021 Mahindra Thar will have a modern interior with a large touchscreen infotainment system likely enabling Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It is expected to have premium features such as leather seat upholstery, a brand new dashboard, multi-functional steering wheel and new instrument cluster.

It will reportedly be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 138 bhp and the new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine delivering around 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission with optional 4WD configuration.