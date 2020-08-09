Next-Gen Mahindra Thar – 5 Key Things Revealed In New Spy Pics

The second generation Mahindra Thar will make its global premiere on August 15 with a plethora of changes over the old model

Mahindra & Mahindra will officially unveil the next generation Thar on August 15 ahead of its likely showroom debut in the following weeks. The all-new Thar is one of the highly anticipated launches in recent times in India and it has been spotted running trials a number of times for well over a year. It will have a redesigned exterior that is not too distinct from the old model.

However, the changes won’t deteriorate the sturdy visual nature of the popular off-roader and in fact they will only help in enhancing its appeal. The cosmetic revisions are applied to the prominent front grille with vertical slats, and the presence of new LED Daytime Running Lights, pronounced fenders and an updated rear end with rectangular LED tail lamps should not be understated.

The latest set of spy images does reveal a lot about the interior as well as the exterior and here we have compiled some of the interesting bits other than what we already know so far:

1. Centrally-Mounted Touchscreen:

Mahindra says the upcoming Thar emphasises on comfort while not compromising on its signature off-roading characteristics. Thus, a host of premium features will be on offer including a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as you can see in the pictures.

2. Black Cabin Theme:

The thoroughly upgraded interior boasts a black cabin theme with white stitches on the seats and the carbon-fibre like elements across the surfaces should help in further elevating its upmarket stance.

3. 18-Inch Black Alloy Wheels:

The next-gen Mahindra Thar will be offered in multiple configurations – both hard- and soft-top versions. The top-end models will be shod on with wide all-terrain tyres and what appears to be 18-inch multi-spoke black alloy wheels.

4. Climate Control System:

The garnished circular air conditioning vents are placed below the touchscreen and the climate controls buttons can also be seen and they are neatly laid out. The power window switches are positioned in the middle.

5. New Instrument Cluster & Steering Wheel:

Just as the new steering wheel with mounted controls, the instrument cluster will also be brand new with analogue dials and digital display in the middle.