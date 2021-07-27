Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Interior Spied, Gets Ceiling-Mounted Speakers

Mahindra Scorpio will undergo a generation change soon, likely during the first quarter of the next year, and the next-gen model will get lots of new premium features

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the next-generation Scorpio in India early next year. The new model is expected to be larger in size than the outgoing one, and will come with plenty of additional features as well. Test mules of the new-gen Scorpio have been spied multiple times, and recently, a few new spy shots of the upcoming SUV have emerged online.

These new spy pictures give us a few glimpses of the interior of the new-generation Scorpio. Here, we can clearly see ceiling-mounted speakers, just like the current Mahindra Thar. We can also notice the electric sunroof here, but it is not a panoramic unit. Other than that, we can also see a redesigned dashboard, a new multi-function steering wheel, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

The next-generation Scorpio will also get Black & Brown dual-tone leatherette upholstery. The vehicle is expected to offer features like connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cruise control, wireless smartphone charging, cooled glove box, etc. It will also get a semi-digital instrument console (with analogue dials and an MID).

The cabin of the SUV is expected to offer more space than the current model, along with better seating comfort. There will likely be plenty of safety features on offer as well, including multiple airbags, ABS, EDB, ESC, traction control, rear parking camera, hill-start assist, auto headlamps, auto wipers, etc. It will continue to be a body-on-frame SUV, like the current model, but will get an updated ladder-frame chassis.

The upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be available with the same engine options as the Thar – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. However, these will likely be tuned to offer a higher power output here. Transmission options will likely consist of a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio will serve as a relatively affordable alternative to the XUV700. The latter is slated to launch in the Indian market in the coming weeks, as a replacement for the current-generation XUV500. Other rivals to the 2022 Scorpio will include Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Source