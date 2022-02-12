Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Digitally Rendered With A Sporty Touch

Here, we a digitally rendered model of the upcoming new-generation Mahindra Scorpio, created by artist Praveen C John

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the next-gen Scorpio for a few years, with plenty of spy pictures floating around the internet. The new-gen SUV is set to launch in the Indian market this year. The new model is expected to be larger in dimensions than the current one, and the styling will be sharper and more muscular.

Artist Praveen C John has digitally imagined what the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio would look like. In the rendered image, we see a large front grille, with the same design as XUV700. The headlamps feature a twin LED projector setup with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper looks sporty as well as rugged, with LED foglamps and a silver-finished bash plate on offer.

At the sides, the SUV gets large dual-tone alloy wheels with low-profile tyres. There’s body cladding all around, which is body-coloured instead of black. The B- and C-pillars are blacked out, same as the faux roof rails. The ORVMs are dual-tone, with integrated turn indicators, while the door handles are all body-coloured.

The rear section of the SUV hasn’t been shown here. Plenty of artistic liberty was taken while designing this unofficial render, but the end result looks great. As per speculation, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will have two engine options on offer – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill, the same as Thar and XUV700, but in different states of tune.

There will likely be two transmission choices available – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic – on both engines. The SUV will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration as standard, but the top-spec variants will get an all-wheel-drive option (with a shift-on-fly) system.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be a safe car, with good Global NCAP safety ratings. Also, M&M will likely keep the current-gen Scorpio on sale after the launch of the next-gen model. The current version will serve as the affordable, entry-level version, while the next-gen model will be the more expensive and upmarket option.