Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Digitally Rendered – Front, Rear & Side Profile

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch around mid-2021, and will be available with a petrol and a diesel engine option

It’s no secret that Mahindra & Mahindra is currently working on the next-generation version of the Scorpio. The upcoming SUV has been spied during road tests multiple times, and is expected to go on sale around the middle of this year in our market. In case you were wondering what the SUV would look when it launches, then take a look at the digitally rendered model below.

Created by Shoeb R Kalania of IAB, this digitally rendered image shows us the potential design of the next-generation Scorpio, based on all the spy shots available. The front end of the SUV features a wide grille with six vertical chrome slats, flanked by rectangular LED headlamps with twin-projector setup. The front bumper gets fog lamps on the extreme ends, with C-shaped LED DRLs surrounding them.

The side profile has the same boxy silhouette as the current-gen Scorpio, but gets square-ish wheel arches, and the window-line steps up near the C-pillar. At the rear, we see a pair of LED taillights, a top-mounted rear spoiler, and a sideways-hinged tailgate. The vehicle also gets a pair of prominent roof rails, which adds a utilitarian appeal to the design.

Other than the exterior design, we also know a little about the interior of the next-gen Scorpio. The upcoming SUV will have a completely redesigned cabin, featuring a new dashboard design, upmarket upholstery, and more premium features than before. A sunroof has also been confirmed on the next-gen Scorpio, along with 17-inch alloy wheels and disc brakes on all four wheels.

The new-generation Scorpio is expected to be offered with the same two engine options as the Mahindra Thar – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor – but tuned to generate more power. Transmission choices will likely consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will be a more rugged alternative to the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and even its own sibling, the XUV500.