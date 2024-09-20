Next-Gen Mahindra Bolero In The Pipeline – What You Should Know

Next-gen Mahindra Bolero is expected to be introduced in 2026 and it will be offered in multiple seating layouts

The Mahindra Bolero has enjoyed tremendous success in the Indian automotive market due to its rugged overall design, reliability and versatility. Launched in 2000, it quickly became a favourite among rural and semi-urban customers, thanks to its performance on rough terrains, spacious interior and undoubtedly its high-riding stance and bossy exterior.

The Bolero’s ability to cater to both personal and commercial needs including variants like pickups and the popular SUV model has further solidified its position. The nameplate should also be credited for being one of the consistent sellers domestically over the last two decades and it has endured notable through its lifespan.

Mahindra & Mahindra appears to be actively working on the all-new Bolero and is expected to be built on a brand new architecture. The current Bolero lineup is set to evolve with the next generation as a wider variety of seating arrangements, body types and engine choices could be made available, expanding its appeal even further.

The homegrown SUV maker has been reaping the benefits of bringing in the new generation Scorpio N since its launch in 2022 and it may apply a similar philosophy to the next-gen Bolero. It will more likely be available in a standard five-seater configuration and a three-row layout with the forward-facing final row to meet stringent emission standards.

Recently, Mahindra introduced the five-door Thar Roxx while the electric version of the XUV 3XO could arrive before the closure of this CY. The company is currently looking to expand its electric SUV lineup as the XUV.e and BE series of vehicles will debut in 2025. It is worth noting that Mahindra has also trademarked the Bolero.e and Scorpio.e names as EVs based on regular models could also be in the pipeline.

In addition, a brand new pickup truck based on the Scorpio N and the electrified five-door Thar are also under development. We expect the next generation Bolero ICE to arrive in 2026 and it could be powered by a small capacity turbocharged petrol and diesel engine lineup.