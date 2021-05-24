Next-Gen KTM RC390 Spied Undisguised In Production Ready Form

The next-generation KTM RC390 has been spied once again, and this time, the upcoming motorcycle seems to be in a production-ready form

KTM has been working on the next-generation RC range for a while now, and several spy pictures of the upcoming motorcycle series have been doing rounds on the internet. Recently, a new spy shot of the RC390 emerged on the internet, wherein the side-profile of the bike can be seen clearly, without any camouflage.

The model seen in this picture seems to be a production-ready version of the next-gen RC390. The design of the new-generation model isn’t as sharp and sleek as the current-gen RC; the headlamp and front visor are stacked more vertically and the tank seems to rounder than before. The fairing has a completely new design, but the sporty character isn’t lost here.

Perhaps due to the top-down angle of the photograph, the wheels seem to be tiny in comparison to the rest of the body. The new model gets a more conventional split seat design, along with a split pillion grab rail, and the LED taillight has a new design as well. Similar to the KTM Duke series, the new-generation RC will get a bolt-on subframe for the rear section.

The handlebars of the new-gen model do not seem too low-set, so the riding posture will be less committed than the current model. This would make the motorcycle better for everyday riding and commuting, however, we don’t expect the RC to lose its handling prowess or agility.

The motorcycle will continue to get USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The braking system will consist of single disc brakes on both wheels, likely the same size as the current model, with switchable dual-channel ABS on offer. The instrument cluster of the RC390 will be upgraded to a multi-colour TFT unit, the same as the one on the 390 Duke.

The engine of the current-gen RC390 is a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit that belts out 43.5 PS and 36 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch available as standard. We expect the powertrain to be carried over to the new-generation model unchanged.

The next-generation KTM RC390 is expected to make its global debut in the coming months, and will launch in the Indian market soon after. The motorcycle will likely have a price tag of around Rs. 2.80 lakh, and will continue to rival the likes of TVS Apache RR310 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in our market.