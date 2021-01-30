Next-Gen KTM RC390 Spied Testing Undisguised With New Design

Here, we have the clearest spy pictures yet of the next-generation KTM RC390, which is expected to debut this year

KTM has been working on a new-generation version of the RC390 for quite a while now. This upcoming motorcycle is expected to be officially unveiled later this year. Recently, new spy pictures of the second-gen RC390 have emerged online, without any camouflage on, giving us a clear look at what KTM has been cooking.

The most noticeable change in the motorcycle is the new headlamp. It is an all-LED unit, arranged in two columns, much like the one on 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. The turn-indicators are LED as well, and have been mounted on the fairing. The visor is less sharply inclined now, and the rear-view mirrors have been redesigned as well.

The bike gets a new set of clip-on handlebars, and the fairing has also been redesigned. The riding ergonomics seem slightly altered, but are still very committed, with rear-set footpegs, low handlebars, and a relatively high seat. The taillight will continue to be a longitudinally-oriented LED unit, but with slightly restyled lighting elements. Unlike the current model, the pillion seat of the next-gen RC390 won’t be disguised as a cowl.

The fully-digital TFT instrument cluster can be clearly seen in these pictures. This seems to be the same unit that is available on the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. The RC390 will also get features like smartphone-connectivity (via Bluetooth), ride-by-wire throttle, and switchable ABS. The bike may also get larger disc brakes, to improve braking performance.

The exhaust system seen here is unfinished, and will be different on the final production model. The next-generation RC390 will also feature a new two-piece trellis frame, as confirmed by previous spy pictures, and the alloy wheels will likely get a new design as well. The powertrain, however, will continue to be the same as the current model.

The next-generation KTM RC390 will continue to be powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is good for a maximum power of 44 PS and a peak torque of 37 Nm, and will come mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with slipper clutch and quickshifter available as standard.