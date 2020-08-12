Next-Gen KTM RC390 Spied Testing, To Be Unveiled In Late 2020

The new KTM RC390 is expected to sport a new frame and revised styling, along with a few changes to the engine

While the KTM Duke has undergone some significant changes over the years, the RC-series has remained largely unchanged, other than the addition of new engine options. That, however, will soon change. The next-generation KTM RC390 has been spied once again, and it sure seems like a near-production-spec prototype model.

The new-gen KTM RC390 was first spied at the end of 2018, and then once again in 2019. Since then, it has managed to stay out of the public’s eye, and the company had made no official statement regarding its launch. Now, however, new spy pictures have emerged on the internet, giving us a better glimpse of what’s to come from the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer.

The first noticeable difference is the updated styling of the bike. The headlamp now consists of the same LED cluster that is offered in the 390 Adventure, 390 Duke, and now the 250 Duke as well. The front visor is steeply raked, much more than the current model. The fairing is also new, and seems to have a more docile design than the current model.

The frame of the motorcycle is expected to be a completely new multi-piece unit, similar to the one on the 390 Duke. The tailpiece also seems completely new with a new design for the pillion seat. Unlike the one on the current model, it isn’t designed to look like a faux seat cowl.

Other than that, we also expect there to be a few changes to the engine. The cooling system might be upgraded, in order to solve the motorcycle’s heating issues. The test motorcycle also has an Akrapovic on, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe that KTM might offer it as an official accessory, just like on the Husqvarna bikes.

The riding position seems as committed as ever, and if you look closely, the instrument cluster seems to be a new TFT unit. KTM is expected to unveil the motorcycle by the end of this year. Interestingly, a KTM 390 Duke test mule was also spied alongside it, which is probably the upcoming updated model for 2021.