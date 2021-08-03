Next-Gen KTM RC125, 200, 390 Leaked Online – What Has Changed?

The next-generation KTM RC series will feature a plethora of changes compared to the current model, in terms of the design, chassis, equipment, etc.

KTM is currently working on the next-generation version of its RC series, consisting of the RC125, RC200, and RC390. These upcoming new-gen models had leaked online recently, giving us an almost complete look at their design, and there are plenty of noteworthy changes here. The biggest and the most obvious changes are in the design department.

The next-gen RC sports a completely new headlamp and front cowl; the headlight will be a single-piece halogen unit, unlike the dual projector setup we get on the current-gen bike. The LED DRLs will be positioned at the ends of the front cowl, and they likely also consist of turn indicators. The front fairing will get a new design as well, and the visor will also be different.

The tail section of the next-gen RC has also been restyled, and it features sleek LED turn indicators. It will also get a different split seat setup, instead of the cowl-style rear seat on the outgoing model. The graphics on the body will be new as well, and the RC390 will get an eye-catchy orange and blue paint option, as per leaked images.

The motorcycle’s frame will be new as well, featuring a bolt-on rear subframe, just like on the Duke series. Also, the riding position will be altered a little; the clip-on handlebars have been raised slightly, while the footpegs are not as rear set anymore. Although the riding position will still be leaned-forward, it won’t be as committed as before.

The alloy wheels will sport a new design as well, and the front disc brake seems to be mounted on the wheel spokes instead of the hub, which is a unique approach. While the international-spec models will get a TFT instrument console as standard, this feature will likely be offered only on the RC390 in India.

We expect features like cornering ABS, bi-directional quickshifter, slip & assist clutch, etc., to be available. Other than that, we don’t expect any changes to the respective powertrains of the RC390, RC200, or RC125. As per speculations, the next-generation KTM RC series is expected to globally debut in the coming weeks, and we expect it to launch in India around the Diwali festive season.