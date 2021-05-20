Next-Gen Kia Sportage Rendered With Unique Front End Design

Next-gen Kia Sportage gets a radically looking exterior and an assortment of interior changes with new features; could feature a PHEV with a larger battery pack

Previously, rumours emerged on the internet indicated that a brand new version of the Sportage would launch in the United States around April. However, it did not turn out to be the case, but spy shots have come up giving us some details of what the crossover is all about. The production of the next-generation Sportage will reportedly begin towards the closure of June 2021.

The official pictures are expected to grace the interweb by early next month and by then the pre-bookings could commence. Ahead of its debut, we have spy shots based rendering giving a preview of the upcoming model. The exterior of the 2022 Kia Sportage has undergone a host of changes and is radical, to say the least.

The front fascia comprises a sharper Tiger Nose grille, Kia’s new corporate logo on the bonnet, an eccentric vertical LED Daytime Running Lights in a razor-sharp look covering the sequential turn signals, and bi-LED headlamps, hexagonal black grille inserts, wide central air intake, fog lamps on both sides of the lower bumper, and a clamshell bonnet structure.



The rendering artist has given a dual-tone finish with roof, roof rails, wing mirrors and pillars finished in black colour. Elsewhere, you could see newly designed two-tone alloy wheels, chromed window line and a smooth flowing side profile. In the spy shots though, some quirky lines have been spotted as well.

It will have plenty in common with the latest Hyundai Tucson including the platform and mechanical bits. As for the performance, a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder unit, a 1.6-litre inline-four turbocharged mill working in tandem with a hybrid system, a PHEV with a larger battery pack, etc are expected to be on the cards.

As standard, Kia will offer a front-wheel-drive system while an all-wheel-drive will be an option. In the top-spec variants, a 2.5-litre four-pot turbo engine developing around 300 horsepower could be employed in the GT trim. Speculations surrounding the Sportage’s local debut have existed for long, but no official statement has been made by the brand yet.