Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing For First Time In India – New Details

The second-gen Kia Seltos, spied testing for the first time, will have its world premiere in the second half of 2025 in India

Kia entered the Indian market more than five years back in 2019 with the launch of the Seltos SUV. Now, the South Korean automaker is readying the second-gen Seltos which is believed to break cover by mid-2025. Internally codenamed as SP3 Proto, the new-gen Kia Seltos has been spotted testing for the first time in India by our friends at Power Stroke PS. The new-gen model of the India-bound SUV is expected to come with substantial visual updates, advanced features and an array of hybrid powertrains.

The second-gen Kia Seltos was earlier spied in South Korea. The spy images revealed that the boxy profile of the SUV has been retained while exterior elements such as bumpers, grille, headlamp, alloy wheels and tail-lamp cluster have gone under the hammer. In particular, the taillights take styling cues from the Kia EV5, indicating a blend of the EV and ICE design languages.

The new-gen Seltos will be offered with a revamped cabin with several elements borrowed from the Kia EV3 such as orange accents, dual-tone coloured seats, newly-designed headrests and door trims. While the dashboard and cabin were under camouflage, we could see a two-spoke steering wheel in place of the ongoing model’s three-spoke unit. The spy shots also suggest that ambient lighting will be an integral feature of the new-gen Seltos.

Besides the conventional petrol and diesel engines, the new-gen Kia Seltos is expected to get hybrid variants too. A few reports, though unverified, suggest that the new SUV will be powered by a 1.6L hybrid mill which generates 139 bhp. The aforementioned setup is already available with the Kona hybrid. In addition, Kia could also introduce e-AWD in European markets while the India-spec model might not receive it.

Kia has sold more than 6 lakh units of the Seltos in the Indian market. The SUV challenges the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor in India. The new-gen model of the Seltos is expected to be priced higher than the current range due to the addition of modern features and hybrid powertrain options.

Kia India, meanwhile, is all set to debut the all-new Syros SUV on Dec 19 in the country. It will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos while available with both petrol and diesel engines.