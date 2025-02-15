Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing Again – Hybrid, e-AWD Likely

Reports from Korea suggest that the next-gen Kia Seltos will arrive as early as January 2026 and production will begin in August

Kia has been caught testing the next-gen Seltos in its home market of South Korea a couple of times already and now a test prototype has emerged from the freezing cold of Northern Europe. This goes on to indicate that Kia could be testing the AWD version of the Seltos which is also expected to receive a hybrid powertrain in its brand new avatar.

It is expected to arrive in the second half of 2026 in India. The Seltos’ sales numbers have not been as impressive as it used to be in the past despite receiving a facelift in July 2023. Therefore, the arrival of the next-gen iteration holds plenty of significance.

The test mule reiterates the presence of a sharper LED headlamp unit arranged vertically. It will also receive newly designed wheels, tail lamps, new bumpers at the front and rear. The midsize SUV will stick by the latest Opposites United design philosophy followed by the brand in India as well as abroad. It appears to have a more upright front end than in the existing model.

We do expect minor changes to the overall proportions. As for the interior, it could get a redesigned dashboard and centre console, and updated surface finishes and materials while new features and technologies will be part of the equation including new in-car connected features, OTA updates, and an enhanced suite of driver assistive and safety features.

Under the bonnet, India is expected to retain the 1.5L NA petrol, the 1.5L diesel and the 1.5L turbo petrol engines while the brand new hybrid engine cannot be ruled out either. The hybrid technology will be influenced by the same setup found in global models like the Kona and Niro as a self-charging system will take the centre stage.

An e-AWD hybrid system is also said to be under development. Reports from Korea suggest that the second-gen Kia Seltos will arrive as early as January 2026 and production in Korea will begin in August.