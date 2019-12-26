Next-Gen Kia Carnival (Sedona) Spied In South Korea

With the current-gen Carnival set to make its official debut in India soon, the next-gen model will not be introduced in the country in at least two years or so

While Kia Motors India is readying the current-gen Carnival for its Indian debut, a partially covered test mule of the next-gen version of the car has already been spied in South Korea. Internationally known as the Sedona, the car is currently in its third-gen avatar since 2015 in the foreign markets.

Even though the spied car is covered in camouflage, some changes as compared to the current model on sale, like the split headlamp setup, as well as the raised bonnet can be easily figured. The MPV will carry forward its overall silhouette from the previous-gen model, but will get new alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers etc.

The next-gen Carnival will be based on the same platform as the Kia Sorento, as well as the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Inside the cabin, expect Kia to pack it with features like a digital multi-info display, a larger infotainment unit and more. The car will also come equipped with additional safety tech.

On the other hand, the current-gen Kia Carnival which is set to be introduced in India soon, will be offered with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine here. The said unit produces 202 PS of maximum power and 441 Nm of peak torque, and will be offered with a 6-speed auto gearbox; while it is yet to be seen if the Korean carmaker offers a manual transmission as well.

The Carnival will be offered with a 6, 7 or 8-seat configuration and will serve as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta. The car will come with two separate sunroofs, Kia’s UVO connected-car tech, power-adjustable driver’s seat, three-zone climate controls and power sliding rear doors.

Expect Kia to price the Carnival in India at around Rs 27 lakh – Rs 36 lakh (on-road). As mentioned earlier, the Carnival will have only one direct rival in India, the Toyota Innova Crysta, with the former being a more premium offering than the latter.