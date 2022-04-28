Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson To Likely Launch This Year In India

The upcoming new-generation Hyundai Tucson will have a completely overhauled interior and exterior, and it will have a lot more equipment on offer as well

Back in September 2020, Hyundai Motor Company had unveiled the latest-generation (fourth-generation internationally) Tucson. However, in the Indian market, the previous-generation model continues to be on sale, but it won’t be for long. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has been spied a few times in India, and it is expected to launch here sometime during this year.

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has a much sharper design than the outgoing model (current India-spec version). At the front, the new-gen SUV gets a massive front grille with integrated LED DRLs, with headlamps positioned low on the front bumper. The side profile is quite sleek and aerodynamic, with black plastic cladding all around along the bottom.

At the rear, it gets shark-teeth-shaped LED taillights, with a horizontal LED strip running across from one side to the other. There’s also a prominent silver-finished bash plate on the rear bumper, adding more muscle to the SUV. We’re pretty sure the design of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson will attract a lot of people.

The interior of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson will be just as attractive and unique as the exterior. The SUV gets a flat dashboard all across, with AC vents neatly integrated into its creases. The highlight of the cabin are the 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and touch controls for the HVAC system.

The centre console has a very clean look, thanks to the e-parking brake and electronic drive selector for the transmission. Plenty of convenience and safety features are offered here, like a panoramic sunroof, BlueLink connected car tech, forward collision warning with autonomous braking, highway driving assist, safe exit warning, navigation-based cruise control, and plenty more.

There are plenty of powertrain options available on the new-gen Hyundai Tucson in international markets, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. In the Indian market, we expect the new-gen version to continue with the existing 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L turbo-diesel engines, and the manufacturer will likely offer a hybrid or plug-in hybrid option as well.

Currently, Hyundai Tucson is priced from Rs. 22.69 lakh to Rs. 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the new-gen model will be much more expensive than that. Its closest rivals in the Indian market will continue to be Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.