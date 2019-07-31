Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Spotted Testing With Big Updates For The First Time

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is expected to be revealed next year before going on sale with significant updates inside and out

The latest generation Hyundai Tucson has been on sale in international markets for more than four years. Having received a facelift last year, Hyundai is preparing to unleash a brand new generation most probably in 2020. While the facelifted version has not come to India, it could be skipped altogether for the all-new model.

The fourth-generation Tucson codenamed NX4 has been spotted for the first time in its homeland of South Korea and it will boast a comprehensive upgrade this time around both inside and out. The premium SUV has a different face judging by the spy shots and it could stick by the latest design philosophy followed by the brand globally.

Therefore, a more prominent cascading grille section, LED Daytime Running Lights similar to the latest crop of SUVs, dual split headlamps, a bolder bumper and new LED tail lamp graphics can be expected to be on the cards. The overall proportions do look the same though when we look closer into the spy pictures.

Other notable design elements include squared wheel arches, a new set of alloy wheels and subtle changes to the side profile. Expected to be based on the updated version of the current platform, Hyundai will more likely offer both five- and seven-seat configurations with the upcoming Tucson.

Sangyup Lee, Vice President of Styling at Hyundai Design Center, told to a publication in April 2019 that the design of the next-gen Tucson will make you “freak out”. And reports indicate that both could make their way into India to compete against MG Hector and Tata Harrier that will soon be sold in three-row layouts.

Hyundai could switch to the mild-hybrid route in the next generation Tucson in select markets while the regular 1.6-litre petrol, 2.0-litre petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel could continue their duties elsewhere.

We will get to know more about the makeovers in the fourth generation Hyundai Tucson when the test mules evolve over time. It appears that Hyundai could eye a launch in India in two years’ time. Later this year, the third-gen Grand i10 will go on sale and it is believed to be followed by facelifted Elantra and next-gen Elite i20.