Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Rendered With Aggressive Design Cues

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson could make its world premiere later this year; India launch could happen next year

Hyundai’s global SUV lineup has played a key role in its worldwide success in recent years with models like Palisade, Kona and Venue. In India, the Venue and Creta are the major players as the South Korean auto major is riding on a wave of momentum by beating brands like Mahindra in sales. A few months ago, the facelifted Tucson made its domestic debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The current generation Tucson has been around for half a decade and it beckons a brand new model waiting to arrive mostly towards the end of this year. Expect its global debut in the second half of 2020 as the Korean-spec model’s production will commence this August before entering other markets. A Youtube channel named AtchaCars has come up with a few rendering images showing hoe might the crossover would look like.

The digital renderings are based on the latest spy shots as well as the Vision T concept revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show late last year. The fourth generation Tucson will likely have a radical design and, as we said before, it was claimed by Hyundai’s VP of styling at the Hyundai Design Center last year that the new model would make people “freak out”.

Despite not knowing how it would exactly pan out, the design upgrades will be sporty and bold. If the latest Sonata is anything to go by, we certainly have a treat in our hands. The rendering features a more prominent front grille with chrome accents, razor-sharp LED headlamps, new fog lamp housing, wider central air intake with lower lip spoiler.

The bonnet bulge emerging from the Hyundai badge, sharper wing mirrors, rectangular-shaped muscular wheel arches, aggressive cuts and creases, new set of wheels, and redesigned rear section are expected to be present in the production model as in the rendering.

The new generation Hyundai Tucson could be sold in both hybrid and PHEV powertrains in the international markets. A performance-spec Tucson N Line will also be retailed in select countries while the hardcore N model will likely produce a maximum power output of 340 horsepower. The zero to 100 kmph acceleration time could be less than six seconds.