Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Interior Sketch Shows Radically New Design

The unofficial sketch created by a fan sticks by the spy shots of the next-gen Hyundai Tucson’s interior; expected to be revealed next month

An illustration created by a fan has garnered plenty of attention mainly because of its closeness to the real deal, as the next generation Hyundai Tucson will have a radically new interior. It is unlike any other we have seen from the South Korean auto major and it definitely hints at a futuristic design. The fact that it replicates the dashboard seen on the spy shots is a certain blessing.

Hyundai introduced the facelifted Tucson only a few weeks ago in the Indian market with cosmetic changes and new features. It has a starting price of Rs. 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). In the global arena, things are different as a brand new model has been in the works for long. The test mules of the next generation Tucson have hinted nothing but a strikingly new design and an equally attractive cabin.

The interior sketch posted on WorldScoop forum indicates that the cabin will have lesser physical buttons and the dashboard will have a rather intriguing design, featuring a large landscape-styled touchscreen infotainment system. It will have several connectivity based technologies including the latest BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration among others.

The air conditioning vents sit atop the touchscreen in a neatly oriented centre console design while the climate controls can be seen below that. Ditching the regular instrument binnacle, the next generation Hyundai Tucson will have a digital instrument cluster resembling a tablet-like design. As in the fan-made sketch, there will be a new four-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls.

The interior will be a major standout just as the exterior as it takes design influences from multiple concepts including the Vision Concept T. The world premiere of the next-gen Tucson is expected around next month before going on sale later this year in the international marketplaces. Accompanying the overhauled cabin and exterior will be a new set of engine lineup.

The Tucson has been in production since 2004 and it will enter its fourth generation up next. It is expected to get a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine in turbo and naturally aspirated forms in North America while a 2.0-litre GDI working in tandem with an electric motor could also be employed.