Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Interior Sketch Shows Radically New Design

Surendhar M
next generation hyundai tucson interior

The unofficial sketch created by a fan sticks by the spy shots of the next-gen Hyundai Tucson’s interior; expected to be revealed next month

An illustration created by a fan has garnered plenty of attention mainly because of its closeness to the real deal, as the next generation Hyundai Tucson will have a radically new interior. It is unlike any other we have seen from the South Korean auto major and it definitely hints at a futuristic design. The fact that it replicates the dashboard seen on the spy shots is a certain blessing.

Hyundai introduced the facelifted Tucson only a few weeks ago in the Indian market with cosmetic changes and new features. It has a starting price of Rs. 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). In the global arena, things are different as a brand new model has been in the works for long. The test mules of the next generation Tucson have hinted nothing but a strikingly new design and an equally attractive cabin.

The interior sketch posted on WorldScoop forum indicates that the cabin will have lesser physical buttons and the dashboard will have a rather intriguing design, featuring a large landscape-styled touchscreen infotainment system. It will have several connectivity based technologies including the latest BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration among others.

Hyundai Vision T Concept_
Hyundai Vision T Concept

The air conditioning vents sit atop the touchscreen in a neatly oriented centre console design while the climate controls can be seen below that. Ditching the regular instrument binnacle, the next generation Hyundai Tucson will have a digital instrument cluster resembling a tablet-like design. As in the fan-made sketch, there will be a new four-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls.

The interior will be a major standout just as the exterior as it takes design influences from multiple concepts including the Vision Concept T. The world premiere of the next-gen Tucson is expected around next month before going on sale later this year in the international marketplaces. Accompanying the overhauled cabin and exterior will be a new set of engine lineup.

The Tucson has been in production since 2004 and it will enter its fourth generation up next. It is expected to get a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine in turbo and naturally aspirated forms in North America while a 2.0-litre GDI working in tandem with an electric motor could also be employed.