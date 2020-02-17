Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Rendered Based On Official Teasers

Hyundai i20 is all set to get a new-gen model this year, which will be officially showcased at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Hyundai Motor has revealed a teaser image of the upcoming next-gen i20, ahead of its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year. The car has been spotted testing a number of times, wearing heavy camouflage. It will be launched in India in mid-2020 following its world premiere.

The renderings reveal that the all-new car’s design has been totally revamped. As compared to the current-gen model on sale, the upcoming i20 sports a sloping bonnet, along with a large cascading front grille. The car also gets a redesigned sportier bumper, and larger and sharper headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

On the sides, the rendered i20 gets a chrome treatment on the beltline, which ends in a C-shape. The roof as well as the ORVMs have been covered in black, while the car gets dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The official teaser images also revealed that the next-gen i20 will come equipped with Z shaped LED tail lamps.

The Euro-spec next-gen i20 is expected to come equipped with features like a digital instrument cluster, a large infotainment system with connected car tech, an automatic sunroof, cruise control, wireless charger, rear arm rest and AC vents, push button start/stop, etc.

Under the hood, the Indian-spec i20 will likely come equipped with Hyundai’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which generates 83 PS max power and 114 Nm peak torque, along with a detuned version of the Kia Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre oil burner.

Hyundai will also likely offer the car with the Grand i10 Nios’ 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The transmission duties on the NA petrol variants will be taken care of with a 5-speed manual, along with an optional CVT, while the diesel will likely be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the turbo-petrol engine could be coupled with either a manual or a DCT transmission. Upon launch, the next-gen i20 will serve as a strong contender in the premium hatchback segment in the country, and will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.