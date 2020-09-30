Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Instrument Cluster Detailed In Walkaround Video

The new-gen i20 is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year, and will retain its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo, Honda Jazz etc

The third-gen i20 was revealed in all its glory earlier this year on the internet, and the new-gen model of the hatchback was expected to be launched in India by mid-2020. However, the car’s launch here was postponed because of obvious reasons, and is now expected to take place by the end of this year.

While we’ve already seen the next-gen i20 in a lot of photographs, here is an in-depth walkaround video of both the exteriors and interiors of the premium hatchback’s range-topping variant, uploaded by JOHN WHEEL on his YouTube channel. It should be noted that the i20 seen in the video is the Euro-spec model.

Take a look at the complete walkaround video of the upcoming next-gen Hyundai i20 below –

The new-gen i20 has been built on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Hence, it comes equipped with a large cascading front grille, bold wedge-styled character lines running across the sides, as well as an LED strip placed in the middle of the tailgate connecting the LED tail lamps; which is a common sighting on almost every other new Hyundai car.

The i20 seen in the video dons a monotone red paint scheme, while the radiator grille is blacked out, and so is the cabin of the car. On the inside, the hatchback gets a fully digital instrument cluster, along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, that will be offered with smartphone connectivity, as well as connected-car tech.

The India-spec 2020 i20 is expected to be offered with three different powertrains, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit (83 PS/114 Nm) that will be carried over from the current-gen model, a 1.0-litre TGDi three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor which will likely be offered in the same state of tune as the Venue (120 PS/172 Nm), as well as Venue’s 1.5-litre diesel engine, which belts out 100 PS of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque.