Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Active Rendered, Looks More Sportier

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in India by this festive season, but there is no word about a crossover version of the upcoming new-gen premium hatch yet

The Hyundai i20 Active is basically a more rugged crossover version of the regular Elite i20, which was launched in India in March 2015. Over the donor car, the first-gen i20 Active featured bits like front, rear and side plastic cladding, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, aluminium pedals and a fuel lid cover to make the car look more butch.

However, the i20 Active was not upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and was discontinued from the market earlier this year. Now with the launch of the third-gen i20 set to take place in a few months’ time, IAB’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has imagined the crossover version of the upcoming hatchback, and it looks stunning.

First things first, the rendered car sports the same Earth Brown colour as the first-gen i20 Active did, along with a black roof and black wing mirrors. The car features plastic cladding all around its body, along with a front skid plate. The front grille has been redesigned, and features a honeycomb pattern.

The rendered car also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the chrome belt line from the upcoming model has been retained. As against the functional roof rails of the previous-gen model, the rendered new-gen i20 Active gets faux units finished in silver. Rest of the traits have been carried over from the regular 2020 i20, like the LED headlamps with daytime running lamps.

Hyundai hasn’t yet confirmed if and when a crossover version of the upcoming new-gen i20 will be launched, and we believe it’s unlikely given the fact that Hyundai now has a sub-4m SUV (Venue) available for a similar price.

However, it could help attract a wider group of audience if instead of launching it as a separate car, Hyundai decides to introduce a new Active variant with all the butch bits and pieces, since the market is currently inclined towards crossovers and SUVs.