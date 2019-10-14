Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Launched In China From 109,800 Yuan (Rs. 11 Lakh)

Hyundai has launched the new Creta (called the ix25) in China, and the SUV is set to make its Indian debut at the 2020 Auto Expo next year

One of the top-selling SUVs in India, the Creta has been launched in China where it is sold under the ‘ix25’ name. The car gives us an idea about what the next-generation Creta, set to be launched in 2020 will look like.

Hyundai has priced the ix25 in China at 109,800 Yuan for the base variant, whereas the top-end variant with all the bells and whistles costs 150,800 Yuan. These roughly translate to about Rs 11 lakh and Rs 15 lakh in Indian currency respectively.

Externally, the car looks totally different from the current-gen Creta. It features Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy, seen on the Palisade and the Sonata sold in international markets. Up front, it features a large cascading front grille, a split headlamp and a similar set up for the tail lamp design.

The car looks a little curvier in design and has marginally grown from the previous gen-model. The dimensions now stand at – 4,300 mm length, 1,790 mm width and 1,622 mm height and a 2,610 mm long wheelbase. In terms of features, the ix25 is miles ahead of the current-gen Creta sold in India. Inside the cabin, it features a big vertical touchscreen infotainment system, which will also double up as the HVAC control unit, like the one seen on the MG Hector.

A dual-tone beige and black interior can be seen on the ix25. The gear lever and the steering make the cabin look even more upmarket. A digital multi-information display is also on offer. In India, the next-gen Creta will also be equipped with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology like the Venue.

The next-generation Creta will borrow engines from its sister brand Kia’s flagship SUV, the Seltos. The Seltos comes with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, which produce 115 PS/144 Nm and 115 PS/250 Nm respectively.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine from the GT Line trim of the Seltos could also make its way to the next-gen Creta, as a sportier N-Line variant. The upcoming Creta in India would likely be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will continue to rival Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.