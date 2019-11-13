Next-Gen Honda WR-V Rendered – Looks Appealing

Renderings of what could be the upcoming next-gen WR-V, are doing the rounds of the internet

The WR-V is a sub-compact crossover sold exclusively in the South American and Indian markets and is based on the third generation of its hatchback sibling, the Jazz. With the 2020 Jazz recently making its global debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the internet has wasted no time in making renders of what the next-gen WR-V could look like.

The WR-V is supposed to be a beefed-up and rugged version of the hatch it is based on, something that it currently excels at. However, the 2022 WR-V will have a tough time at accomplishing this since the fourth-gen features a more rounded design, and your first compliment regarding its styling would probably be ‘cute’.

The latest renderings of the 2022 WR-V look like it’s trying hard to look aggressive, but can’t seem to hide its curvy underpinnings too well. The WR-V carries the Jazz’s overall silhouette, but the added plastic cladding all around the body does the job of giving it a sporty appeal

Compared to the 2020 Fit/Jazz, the car features a thick chrome front grille at the front end, adjoined with boxy headlamps on both sides. The crossover also sports functional roof rails, adding to the overall rugged styling. At the rear, it gets a redesigned bumper with integrated faux exhaust vents, a skid plate with rear fog lamp and elongated rear tail lamps as compared to the Jazz.

The rendering shows an orange car along with a black roof. A similar dual-tone paint job could make its way to the production model as well. Apart from that, it sports a set of new diamond cut alloys, which look pretty well-proportioned.

Currently, the WR-V is offered with the same powertrains as the Honda Jazz in India. This means it gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 88.7 HP of max power and 110 Nm torque, along with a 1.5-litre diesel engine rated at 98.6 HP/200 Nm.

The WR-V carries a starting price tag of Rs 8.08 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It takes on the likes of other crossover likes the Hyundai i20 Active and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and also puts up against sub-4m SUVs including Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.