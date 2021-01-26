Next-Gen Honda HR-V Details Leaked – Variants, Features, Powertrain

The upcoming 2021 Honda HR-V will be unveiled internationally next month, and is expected to debut in the Indian market soon

The new-generation Honda HR-V (known as Vezel in the Japanese market) is slated to be unveiled on February 18, 2021. Test mules of this upcoming SUV have been spied multiple times, and now, new details about the car have emerged online. According to latest reports from Japan, the next-gen HR-V will be available in four trim levels – G, e:HEV X, e:HEV Z, and e:HEV Play.

The ‘G’ variant will be powered by a petrol engine, expected to be a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 motor. All the ‘e:HEV’ models will be powered by a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. The specifications haven’t been revealed officially, but speculations suggest that it will be the same unit as the Honda Fit/Jazz hybrid – a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors.

One of these two motors is used as a generator to charge the lithium-ion battery, while the other is used to provide propulsion to the car. The engine is connected to the front wheels via a single fixed-gear ratio and a lock-up clutch. According to the manufacturer, this setup is more compact and refined compared to the traditional eCVT units used by hybrid vehicles.

The vehicle is expected to offer features like LED headlights, 4.2-inch MID in the instrument console (7-inch on higher trims), hill-hold and hill-descent control, 16-inch alloy wheels (18-inch rims on higher trims), Honda SENSING suite (safety features and driver assists), Honda Connect, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate with gesture control, etc. There will also be controls to vary the degree of regenerative braking.

The test model, spied in Japan, seems to be larger in dimensions than the outgoing version, and features major changes to the styling. According to a few other recent reports, the 2021 Honda HR-V will be different for the US and Canadian markets, as compared to the European and Asian markets, although the extent of these differences is not yet known.

The new-generation Honda HR-V is also expected to make its way to India soon, to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc. The Japanese manufacturer has been considering the possibility for a few years now, and with the new-gen model, the launch seems very likely.