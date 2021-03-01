Next-Gen Honda CR-V Spied On Test For The First Time

The next-gen Honda CR-V is only expected to debut next year and could be launched in international markets by 2023

The fifth-generation Honda CR-V was unveiled towards the end of 2016, and received a mid-life refresh in the foreign markets about three years later. The facelifted model was launched in India in October last year as a special edition variant sitting atop the pre-facelift model, but Honda ended up discontinuing the SUV in India just two months later.

That said, Honda is already working on a new-gen model for the CR-V – a prototype of which has been spied while undergoing handling tests at a facility somewhere in Europe. Honda has managed to keep the details hidden, since the new-gen CR-V test mule can be seen covered in camouflage from head to toe.

However, the spied car looks bigger in size as compared to the model it is set to replace. The overall design looks more angular than before, while the hood seems longer and flatter. The next-gen CR-V seems to carry over the tradition of large overhangs on both ends. In addition, the front-end features a bigger grille with a new pattern.

The radiator grille is flanked by sharper-looking LED headlamps, that appear to feature a two-piece setup. The wing mirrors have now been placed on the doors, instead of the A-pillars, which is probably to reduce wind noise and/or for better aerodynamics. A prominent character line runs across almost the entire length of the car, from the headlamps to the taillights. The SUV also gets a larger quarter glass.

A peek inside the cabin reveals a tablet-styled infotainment system that takes the center stage on the dashboard, and is placed on top of the center console, unlike the one seen on the current model that is placed in the center console itself.

We do not expect Honda to reveal the fifth-gen CR-V before 2022, and the updated car is only expected to go on sale in North America as a 2023MY. With the Greater Noida plant now closed down, it is yet to be seen if Honda will re-introduce the CR-V nameplate in the Indian market.