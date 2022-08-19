Next-Gen Honda Breeze SUV Is The Latest CR-V With Different Design

Currently in its six-gen, this new SUV offers updated exterior styling in addition to a feature-rich cabin

Honda is currently working on launching a number of SUVs in the global markets and recently revealed the new next-gen Honda Breeze SUV for the Chinese market. However, it is interesting to know that the new Honda Breeze is a restyled version of the sixth-generation CR-V. This new sixth-gen model recently made its debut in the United States last month. Here are all the details to know about this new Honda SUV.

For starters, the new Honda Breeze is marketed by GAC Honda – a joint venture between the GAC Group and Honda Motor Company. While it is similar to the new Honda CR-V that recently made its debut, a number of cosmetic changes differentiate it from the latter.

To start with, the SUV gets a new unique front end with a smaller grille and sleek headlamps while the Honda logo sits in the centre above the large frameless intake. The rear too features a number of changes including horizontal taillights and a black trim piece linking the two units. The bumper too had been tweaked slightly and gets vertical reflectors on either end.

The cabin of the new Honda Breeze is comfortable and spacious while the features list too comprises all the modern bells and whistles for the buyers. For starters, it gets features automatic climate control, automatic climate control, a large sunroof, LED headlights, a new touchscreen infotainment system, and a semi-digital instrument console.

The Breeze SUV is similar to the CR-V in terms of dimensions but is longer by 22 mm, all thanks to the new bumpers. For those wondering, the new Honda Breeze SUV measures 1866 mm in width, 1691 mm in height, and 4716 mm in length. The wheelbase however stands at 2700 mm.

Powering the new Honda Breeze is a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 193 PS and comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The brand is also expected to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain on select variants. Honda will also be launching the new CR-V through the Dongfeng Honda network.