Next-Gen Ford Ranger To Get 325 HP V6 Engine – Report

Ford is planning to introduce an all-new Ranger pickup truck to replace the current model introduced in 2011

Ford Ranger is one of the most famous pickup trucks not just in the U.S but globally. Introduced back in 2011 in its current-gen globally, the Ranger pickup has been selling in the same gen for almost 8 years now, with an update in 2015 and feels dated to the competition. However, Ford is now working to bring the all-new Ranger to the market.

As per Which Car, the new truck can get a new powertrain option for the U.S markets which is more powerful than any of the existing powertrain options. According to the publication, a source inside Ford’s You Yangs, Australia proving ground has said that that the automaker is readying new powertrains for the pickup truck with additional cylinders for the U.S markets at least.

As per the report, Ford is currently testing a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 Powerstroke diesel engine and a twin-turbocharged 2.7-litre gasoline V6 engine, both of which will be the biggest for a Ranger range. Currently Ford is offering the Ranger in the U.S. with just one engine – its 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder unit.

As for the new engine options, the 2.7-litre petrol motor is what Which Car believes will make way to the North American market and it’s unlikely the U.S. will get a 3.0-litre diesel as it is intended for global model. The 2.7-litre engine in the F-150 will make 325 horsepower (242 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (524 Newton-meters) of torque. The current 2.3-litre engine, on the other hand makes 270 hp (201 kW) and 310 lb-ft (228 Nm) of torque.

The all-new Ford Ranger will replace the ageing pickup truck as the competition is fast catching with many Japanese trucks ruling the markets including the American one. The introduction of new ranger can also lead the F-150 Ranger Raptor to reach stateside, which the American carmaker has been adamant about not launching in the U.S. markets shores.

Source: Which Car