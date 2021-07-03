Next-Gen Ford Endeavour To Get 3.0L V6 600NM Diesel Engine

The next-generation Ford Endeavour will get two diesel engine options – a 3.0L V6 and a 2.0L inline-4 – along with an F150-inspired exterior design

Ford is currently developing the next-generation version of the Endeavour SUV (known as Everest in foreign markets). The upcoming SUV has been spotted a few times on road tests in Australia. It is expected to make its global debut before the end of this year, and will likely go on sale in select international markets in 2022.

CarAdvice, an Australian media outlet, has reported that the next-gen Ford Everest/Endeavour will get a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 diesel engine option, likely on higher trims. This is the same motor that is available as an option on the Ford F-150, and it will also be offered on the next-generation Ranger pickup truck. According to speculations, the 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel engine will develop close to 190 kW (around 259 PS) and 600 Nm.

Transmission duties will be handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Other than that, Ford is expected to discontinue the 3.2-litre, turbocharged, five-cylinder diesel engine on the Everest. It should be noted that this motor has already been discontinued on the Endeavour in the Indian market, due to the BS6 emission norms. The 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor will continue to be offered on the Ford SUV.

The media outlet has also created a digitally rendered model, which imagines what the next-gen Ford Endeavour would look like. The SUV sports a stylish front grille, inspired by the F-150 pickup truck. The front bumper features a massive air dam, along with an integrated bash plate underneath. We also see a pair of foglamps here, seated within rectangular housings.

The side profile hasn’t been altered much in this digital render, although we do see a new set of alloy wheels. In the spy pictures, the new-gen model seems to be larger in dimensions than the current Endeavour/Everest, which should translate to better interior space. Plenty of premium equipment will be offered as well, including both convenience and safety features.

In the Indian market, the next-gen Ford Endeavour will likely be offered with just a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor. However, it will likely be tuned to offer more power than the current-gen India-spec model, as rivals in this segment offer way more powerful engines.