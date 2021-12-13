Next-Gen Ford Endeavour (Everest) Spotted Testing In Thailand

The next-gen Ford Endeavour (Everest) has been spied for the first time in Thailand, and it is expected to go on sale in South East Asian markets next year

Ford unveiled the new-generation Ranger pickup truck internationally last month, and the new-generation Everest SUV is slated to debut very soon. The new Everest will be based on the same platform as the Ranger and will feature a similar Ford F-150-inspired design. The upcoming SUV has been spotted a few times already in Australia and Europe, and now, it has begun road testing in Thailand as well.

The test model spotted in Thailand was wearing full-body camouflage wrap. However, a few design changes compared to the current-gen Everest were visible; the front fascia has been thoroughly redesigned – featuring C-shaped headlamps, a bold new grille, and a new bumper – identical to the new-gen Ranger.

At the sides, we see different alloy wheels, and the SUV looks completely new beyond the C-pillar. In previous spy pictures, we’ve seen glimpses of the taillight, which also sports a new design, while the tailgate and rear bumpers have been restyled as well. The new-gen model seems to be slightly larger in dimensions, but we can only confirm it once the new SUV is officially unveiled.

Ford Everest will undergo major changes to the interior as well, with plenty of similarities with the new Ranger. We expect a digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a rotary gear knob (instead of a gear select lever), and a completely new dashboard design to be offered here.

The Everest will likely get the different engine options for different markets. The diesel options would include a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 mill and a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 motor. The petrol options will likely consist of a 2.3L, turbocharged, inline-4 unit or a 2.7L, turbocharged, inline-4 unit. Ford is expected to offer mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options as well on this new-gen SUV.

Ford Everest used to be available in India as ‘Endeavour’, but it was discontinued when the manufacturer shut down its operations in the country. However, Ford had previously confirmed that it would return to the Indian market soon, exclusively with imported cars (CBU). The new-gen Everest/Endeavour is also expected to be one of these upcoming imported models.