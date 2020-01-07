Next-Gen Ford EcoSport Pictures Leaked Online

The third-generation Ford EcoSport for Brazil has a radical changeover in design and it will go on sale only next year

The EcoSport nameplate was first introduced in Brazil back in 2003 and the first generation model continued on for nine long years. The existing model is the second iteration that gained more global prominence and it made its world debut at the 2012 Auto Expo in India before going on sale. The EcoSport has been the popular model for Ford within the domestic range as well since making its market entry.

More crucially, it spurred the sub-four-metre SUV segment and set the early benchmark before Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza dethroned its dominance in 2016. The five-seater continues to be the top-selling model for the Blue Oval despite the slump in sales encountered throughout 2019. The American auto major is preparing to launch the third generation EcoSport in Brazil next year.

It has now been leaked online giving all the necessary information we need to know. In short, the upcoming EcoSport is a radical departure from the current model as it ditches the tall-riding stance for a more conventional SUV appearance with rounded shapes and a sloping roofline. The front fascia certainly takes inspiration from other SUVs sold globally but it does have standalone design traits.

For instance, the alleged third-gen EcoSport does not have the typical hexagonal grille assembly and instead, it houses a sleek pair of LED headlamps within alongside the large Blue Oval badge fitted in the middle and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The newly designed two-tone bumper is rather eccentric as it dips slightly downwards to accommodate the redesigned fog lamps.

The 2020 Ford EcoSport has grown mature with plenty of chrome touches up front and across the sides mainly in the window line. Other main exterior highlights include multi dual-spoke alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, horizontal LED tail lamps, silver rear skid plate, new tailgate structure with high-mounted stop lamps, ECOSPORT lettering on a black trim and so on.

Whether the forthcoming Brazil-bound EcoSport will come to India or not is up for anybody’s debate? Ford’s partnership with Mahindra could help in the brand reviving its fortunes in the Indian market. The popular EcoSport nameplate could act as a catalyst for helping its cause as a premium carmaker as a range of SUVs is in the pipeline under their JV.

In Brazi, the 2021 EcoSport will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine kicking out 135 bhp. The exterior proportions appear to have grown larger than the existing EcoSport and this could liberate more space for occupants on the inside. Additionally, Ford will be stuffing the SUV with the latest SYNC infotainment system and a large touchscreen. Just as the exterior, the interior will undergo a thorough makeover.