Next-Gen Fiat Punto To Debut In 2023 – CMP-Based With Hybrid Tech

Stellantis has confirmed the launch of the Fiat Punto successor in 2023, which will be based on the CMP architecture

Stellantis has officially announced that it is planning to launch a new B-segment hatchback in the coming years. The auto giant had stated that it would be developing this new model on a “common platform”, thus hinting that it would be based on PSA’s common modular platform (CMP). This new model will be the successor to the Fiat Punto, which was discontinued globally back in 2018.

As per the auto giant’s launch schedule, the Punto successor will likely arrive in 2023, with a mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain. A full-electric version is expected to follow a year later, in 2024. It should be noted that after the formation of Stellantis with the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA, technology is being shared between the two, thus allowing the former to develop a car on the latter’s architecture.

The upcoming B-segment Fiat hatchback will likely go on sale in Europe first, alongside the 500 and Panda, both of which are extremely popular. The re-introduction of a supermini in Fiat’s lineup is expected to rope in a lot of new buyers, and we also expect the French brand to offer a hotter ‘Abarth’ version as well in the future.

Fiat Punto used to be on sale in the Indian market as well, but the brand has been defunct here since October 2019. Instead, FCA chose to focus solely on Jeep, which was enjoying a fair amount of success, thanks to the popularity of SUVs in our market. Interestingly, Jeep is also developing a new vehicle based on the CMP architecture!

As for the upcoming CMP-based Fiat hatchback, not much is yet known. However, given Fiat’s knack for designing pretty cars, we believe the styling of the new model would be classy yet sporty. The interior would have a beautiful design as well, but won’t be too premium, to keep the costs in check.

Fiat Punto was first introduced back in 1993, as a replacement for the Uno. Three bodystyles of the vehicle were available – Cabrio, three-door hatchback, and five-door hatchback. The second-generation version was launched internationally back in 1999, and in 2005, the third-generation model arrived.